PM Modi, Italian counterpart vow to fight terrorism together

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that both India and Italy are committed to fight all forms of terrorism and to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity.

"In today`s era every day we have to face new dangers and challenges. In relation to some of the security challenges present and emerging at the global level, we have discussed in detail. We are both committed to fighting all forms of terrorism and strengthening cooperation on cybersecurity," PM Modi said in a joint statement at the end of delegation-level talks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in New Delhi.

Emphasising that India and Italy are two major economies of the world, he added, "we would like to encourage more strong participation by the Italian companies in our Flagship Programs and Projects. There are immense possibilities for them in collaboration with Indian companies."

"In many areas like Smart Cities, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, our requirements are similar to Italy`s expertise and capabilities," PM Modi further said.

On his part, Italian PM said, "Economically, we have major opportunities, previously we had a meeting with the entrepreneurs and business leaders from India and Italy and initially we had the economic situation which is stable and showing growth," ANI reported.

India, Italy sign six MoUs to boost bilateral relations:

Earlier, India and Italy signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) including Joint Declaration of Cooperation for Safety in the Railway Sector.

The MoUs signed between the two sides included Joint Declaration of Cooperation for Safety in the Railway Sector, MoU on 70 years of Diplomatic Relations, MoU on Cooperation in the field of Energy, Executive Protocol on Cultural Cooperation, MoU between MFA, Italy and FSI, MEA, India and MoU for Promoting Mutual Investment.

And here's the List of MoUs/Agreements signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Italy to India

Also, visiting dignitary also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Gentiloni also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

