close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip

Modi, who arrived here today, held wide ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 23:38
PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for the US for his first meeting with President Donald Trump after concluding his brief visit to Portugal during which the two nations signed 11 agreements.

Modi, who arrived here today, held wide ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa.

He also addressed the Indian community and presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa.

Deviating from protocol, Costa came to see off Modi.

"Concluding a historic visit to Portugal. Deviating from Protocol, PM @antoniocostapm see off PM @narendramodi, a warm goodbye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

"PM @narendramodi visit takes #IndiaPortugal bilateral relations to new heights," Baglay said.

In the US, Modi will attend a community reception tomorrow and hold talks with Trump on Monday.

Ahead of his US visit, Modi said he looked forward to the opportunity of having an in-depth exchange of views.

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world," he had tweeted.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Modi said his two-day visit to Washington was at the invitation of Trump.

Apart from official meetings with Trump and his cabinet colleagues, Modi will be meeting some prominent American.

TAGS

PM ModiUSPM's Portugal tripPrime Minister Narendra ModiPresident Donald TrumpPortugal

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

PM Modi, President Trump to discuss defence partnership, counter-terrorism
AmericasWorld

PM Modi, President Trump to discuss defence partnership, co...

World

Russia warns Norway that hosting US Marines will hurt ties

India

Indian priest found dead in Edinburgh

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir unrest: Telecom companies directed to reduce data s...

PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon
AfricaWorld

PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon

Diaspora Indians &#039;real ambassadors&#039; of India in Portugal: PM Narendra Modi
AfricaWorld

Diaspora Indians 'real ambassadors' of India in P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video