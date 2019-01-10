PM Modi-led panel meets in New Delhi to decide the fate of CBI director

NEW DELHI: A high-powered Selection Committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will decide the fate of CBI director Alok Verma, met in the national capital on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had nominated second senior most judge AK Sikri as his representation in the Selection Committee a day before. The CJI reportedly recused himself from the meeting since he was part of the bench which authored the Supreme Court judgment to reinstate Verma as CBI chief.

The selection panel also included Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Justice Sikri will have a huge role to play in the final decision as Kharge had vehemently opposed the government when Verma was sent on leave in October 2018. Kharge had demanded answers from the Prime Minister stating that the decision was made without consulting other members of the panel that selected him. Kharge was part of the three-member panel headed by Modi that had selected Verma as CBI chief. The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.