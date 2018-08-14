हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to announce Ayushman Bharat pilot projects on 72nd Independence Day

Ayushman Bharat, also referred to as 'Modicare', is the national healthcare policy launched by the Government of India in February this year.

PM Modi likely to announce Ayushman Bharat pilot projects on 72nd Independence Day

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce pilot projects of Ayushman Bharat in select district hospitals on Wednesday. The full roll-out of the scheme is expected to be announced from September 25 onwards.

Ayushman Bharat, also referred to as 'Modicare', is the national healthcare policy launched by the Government of India in February this year. The ambitious healthcare policy promises to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.

The scheme is entitlement based, with the entitlement decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) database. The beneficiaries can avail the facilities in both public as well as empanelled private healthcare centres.

On the occasion of the Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the statement added. 

Security arrangements have, meanwhile, been heightened across the Capital. A number of traffic restrictions across the city have been put to force from Monday onwards with a full dress rehearsal scheduled to take place on the D-day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Narendra ModiIndependence DayAyushman Bharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close