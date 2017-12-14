PM Modi made speech, Amit Shah gave interviews, why was only Rahul targetted, asks Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the BJP's petitioning the Election Commission for Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi's interview to a news channel 'an act of desperation'.

The senior Congress further questioned the Election Commission for allegedly ignoring speeches given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other BJP leaders in a poll code violation.

"BJP petitioning the Election Commission is an act of desperation. An interview after the campaign ended is the norm for every candidate and every campaigner in every election.," he said in a tweet.

"Yesterday, PM made a speech. BJP's President gave an interview. Railway Minister gave an interview. Why have all these escaped the EC's attention? Why pick on only Mr Rahul Gandhi's interview?," Chidambaram said.

On Wednesday, the EC issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'prima facie' violating the provisions of the election law and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by giving interviews to TV channels in Gujarat where the final phase of polls was due on December 14.

It asked Rahul Gandhi to respond to the notice latest by December 18 evening, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him. It also ordered FIRs against news channels that aired Rahul's interview.

The EC's directive came after the Gujarat BJP approached the poll watchdog regarding the telecast of Gandhi's interview.

In his interview to local TV news channels, Rahul slammed PM Modi and his party BJP for failing to address the real issues of Gujarat and distracting the voters by a misleading election campaign.

He also exuded confidence that his party will make a comeback in Gujarat after a gap of 22 long years.

The EC's decision evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress party that protested the move and sought an immediate withdrawal of the order.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Election Commission of double standards for ignoring two press conferences held by Union Minster Piyush Goyal for speaking on Gujarat Election earlier in the day.

"These double standards won't work and so all we have to say is that if these are the standards, then the first FIR should be filed against Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat`s BJP president Jitu Vaghani, and all other BJP leaders," Surjewala told reporters outside the EC office.

Surjewala also called the poll body's move as an attempt to suppress the press.

Notably, Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain, initiated action against media channels on the directive of the EC.

Surjewala also enumerated instances of the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP.

"In 2014 elections, one day before the election, Modi Ji gave several television interviews which were showed across the nation. On the day of election, Modi ji even showed BJP symbol on voting day but Election Commission didn`t act," he said.

"Just a day before the first phase of Gujarat election, Finance Minister and BJP leader held a Press Conference in Ahmedabad, BJP released its manifesto, but EC did not take any action," Surjewala added.

Congress leader Anand Sharma also hurled accusations against the ruling party.

"Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have violated Model Code of Conduct again and again. Prime Minister violates model code of conduct, security guidelines but no complaint or FIR is lodged against the him, Amit Shah or any of their ministers," Sharma said.

"Prime Minister misused the FICCI platform to attack Congress, FICCI`s AGM was advanced to December 13, today by the office of the Prime Minister. In the past, AGM never happened before the third week. EC should stay unbiased," Sharma added.