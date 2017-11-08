हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Modi meets Britain's Prince Charles, discusses bilateral cooperation

Prince Charles has invited PM Modi for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be held in 2018 in the UK.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 21:07 PM IST
Pic courtesy: @MEAIndia

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles arrived in the national capital on Wednesday on a two-day visit during.

He is accompanied by his wife Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Clarence House, the official Twitter handle of the Prince and the Duchess tweeted, "An assembled 'Elephant Parade' greet Their Royal Highnesses in the garden of the British High Commissioner's Residence." 

"The elephant family sculptures will be taken to Mumbai to raise awareness of the charity's mission to help protect Asian elephants," it said in another tweet. 

Meanwhile, the royal couple met PM Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, "A relationship marked by mutual respect and strong bonds of friendship. PM Modi welcomed the Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Hyderabad House. Wide-ranging issues on strengthening bilateral cooperation were discussed."

Prince Charles invited PM Modi for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be held in 2018 in the UK.

The visit is a part of their 10-day tour of four nations - Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. 

(With PTI inputs)

