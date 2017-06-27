PM Modi meets Donald Trump at the White House and here's what he said – Watch video

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 02:34
PM Modi meets Donald Trump at the White House and here&#039;s what he said – Watch video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the White House to meet President Donald Trump for the first time since the latter took to office in January 2017.

As soon as PM Modi stepped out of the car at the White House, where President Trump along with first lady Melania were already waiting, both greeted each other and spoke for sometime before proceeding inside the house.

Here's what PM Modi said.

Watch video:

