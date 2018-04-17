PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Sweden; to address historic Bharat ki Baat in London on Wednesday

In the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in three decades, Narendra Modi on Monday landed in Stockholm, where he was greeted by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Modi received by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on arrival in Stockholm, #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Vj9i2h8Edx — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

"Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two Prime Ministers travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

In a special gesture exuding warmth and hospitality, PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM are traveling together in the same vehicle from the airport to the Hotel. pic.twitter.com/S20UhtsZ4h — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 16, 2018

Later, the Prime Minister met the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Sweden.

A group of students from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, present at the venue to interact with the Prime Minister carried banners that read "Welcome PM" and shouted slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", reported news agency ANI.

India and Sweden are jointly organising the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on Tuesday, which will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Later, PM Modi will fly to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

On Wednesday evening, PM Modi will address "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath" in a globally broadcast live event from the historic Central Hall Westminster in London, following in the footsteps of speakers such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the Europe India Forum, the organisers of Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath, the Indian prime minister will address people of all nationalities.

"It will be a no-holds-barred interaction with Prime Minister Modi, in a manner and format never witnessed before," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Foreign Affairs Department.

