PM Modi meets over 100 beneficiaries of LPG scheme for poor families - See Pics

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a scheme for providing LPG connections to women from poor families. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 14, 2018, 00:42 AM IST
Pic courtesy: narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Over 100 beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' on Tuesday interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasised on the need for ending discrimination against the girl child.

The women beneficiaries, who belong to various states, were in the national capital for the LPG panchayat which was hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

PMUY is a scheme for providing LPG connections to women from poor families. 

During the informal interaction with PM Modi, the beneficiaries explained how their lives had improved through the use of LPG cylinders, an official statement said, as per PTI.

The PM emphasised on the need to end all forms of discrimination against the girl child and exhorted the gathering to work towards ensuring cleanliness in their villages.

He said this would improve the health of the entire village.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was present on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

