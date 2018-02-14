PM Modi meets over 100 beneficiaries of LPG scheme for poor families - See Pics

New Delhi: Over 100 beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' on Tuesday interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasised on the need for ending discrimination against the girl child.

The women beneficiaries, who belong to various states, were in the national capital for the LPG panchayat which was hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

PMUY is a scheme for providing LPG connections to women from poor families.

I got an opportunity to know first hand how the Ujjwala Yojana is bringing smiles on the faces of several women. pic.twitter.com/totAV0S0gl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2018

During the interaction with Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, spoke in detail about the measures taken by the Central Government to further ‘Ease of Living.’ Also elaborated on the importance of ending all forms of discrimination against the girl child. https://t.co/x7ajFOSUPm pic.twitter.com/QUipZgdGUd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2018

Watch LIVE as #PresidentKovind hosts a 'LPG Panchayat' at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/OLuRoCGNfd pic.twitter.com/odH9NQseL5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2018

#PresidentKovind hosts ‘LPG Panchayat’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan; says it is a matter of joy for the entire country that more than 3.40 crore families now have access to clean cooking fuel with the help of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana pic.twitter.com/w7MMlQcS8c — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2018

‘उज्ज्वला योजना’ महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य, समय, ऊर्जा और रूपये-पैसे की दृष्टि से लाभ पहुँचाते हुए नारी सशक्तिकरण को मजबूती प्रदान कर रही है — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द pic.twitter.com/LXXxhJ450Y — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2018

During the informal interaction with PM Modi, the beneficiaries explained how their lives had improved through the use of LPG cylinders, an official statement said, as per PTI.

The PM emphasised on the need to end all forms of discrimination against the girl child and exhorted the gathering to work towards ensuring cleanliness in their villages.

He said this would improve the health of the entire village.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was present on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)