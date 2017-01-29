PM Modi meets people at Beating Retreat ceremony - Watch video

New Delhi: An ecstatic mix of performances, dominated primarily by Indian compositions of patriotic fervour and marked by foot-tapping drumbeats and calming chimes, was seen on Sunday evening at Beating Retreat Ceremony that marks the culmination of the annual Republic Day celebrations.

This interplay between the traditional military custom and free spirit of music kicked-off with the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. In a shift from the previous years, the President this time arrived in his historic buggy, which for over a decade now, had been replaced by bullet proof cars in view of security.

The president was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chiefs of the three wings of armed forces.

A total of Military Bands, 16 Pipes and Drums Bands from various Army Regimental Centres and Battalions participated in Beating the Retreat ceremony. Besides one each of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, a band of the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Delhi Police too participated in the magical musical evening.

PM Modi met people at the ceremony and waved to the cheering crowd. (Watch video - Courtesy ANI):