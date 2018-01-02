PM Modi meets PMO officials, SPG personnel, extends New Year greetings

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 18:49 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and exchanged New Year greetings with the officials of PMO and SPG personnel at Lok Kalyan Marg here.

More than 1000 people were present at the interaction.

The Prime Minister appreciated their work and encouraged them to keep up their efforts.

