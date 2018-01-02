PM Modi meets PMO officials, SPG personnel, extends New Year greetings

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and exchanged New Year greetings with the officials of PMO and SPG personnel at Lok Kalyan Marg here.

PM appreciated good work being done by them & encouraged them to keep up their efforts: PMO

More than 1000 people were present at the interaction.

The Prime Minister appreciated their work and encouraged them to keep up their efforts.