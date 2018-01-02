PM Modi meets PMO officials, SPG personnel, extends New Year greetings
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and exchanged New Year greetings with the officials of PMO and SPG personnel at Lok Kalyan Marg here.
PM Narendra Modi, today met & exchanged #NewYear greetings with PMO officials and SPG personnel, at Lok Kalyan Marg (Delhi). Over 1000 people were present at the interaction. PM appreciated good work being done by them & encouraged them to keep up their efforts: PMO (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Kvu4VLyWGS
— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018
More than 1000 people were present at the interaction.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi met & exchanged #NewYear greetings with PMO officials and SPG personnel, at Lok Kalyan Marg. Over 1000 people were present at the interaction. pic.twitter.com/1wazhetbMJ
— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018
The Prime Minister appreciated their work and encouraged them to keep up their efforts.