Russian President Vladimir Putin promises India will become full-fledged member of SCO in a week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 18:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin promises India will become full-fledged member of SCO in a week
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

St Petersburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

 At the beginning of their restricted meeting, PM Modi told Putin he was happy to be able to visit his hometown as Prime Minister.

This is for the first time Indo-Russia summit in Russia was happening outside Moscow in St Petersburg.

"Normally, international relations see ups and downs but history is witness Indo-Russia relations have not seen any ups and downs," the PM said and thanked the Russian president for playing crucial role in getting India Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) membership.

Putin said India will become a full-fledged member of the SCO in a week.

PM Modi mentioned to Putin about his visit to the cemetery this morning where he paid homage to the victims of the World War II.

"You are a leader whose family has given sacrifices. Your brother was martyred," he told Putin, as per PTI.

Putin's brother was killed 70 years ago in the siege of Leningrad during the World War II.

Narendra Modi pays homage at St Petersburg's WWII cemetery
Narendra Modi pays homage at St Petersburg's WWII cemetery

He thanked PM Modi for visiting the war memorial, saying such places have special place in Russian people's heart.

(With PTI inputs)

Narendra Modi, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, India Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Indo-Russia ties

