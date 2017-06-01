Russian President Vladimir Putin promises India will become full-fledged member of SCO in a week

St Petersburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Intensifying the Spl &Privileged Strategic Partner'p. PM @narendramodi & President Putin met for the 18th Annual Summit at Konstantin Palace pic.twitter.com/4UScVw7FAj — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2017

At the beginning of their restricted meeting, PM Modi told Putin he was happy to be able to visit his hometown as Prime Minister.

This is for the first time Indo-Russia summit in Russia was happening outside Moscow in St Petersburg.

"Normally, international relations see ups and downs but history is witness Indo-Russia relations have not seen any ups and downs," the PM said and thanked the Russian president for playing crucial role in getting India Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) membership.

Putin said India will become a full-fledged member of the SCO in a week.

PM Modi mentioned to Putin about his visit to the cemetery this morning where he paid homage to the victims of the World War II.

"You are a leader whose family has given sacrifices. Your brother was martyred," he told Putin, as per PTI.

Putin's brother was killed 70 years ago in the siege of Leningrad during the World War II.

He thanked PM Modi for visiting the war memorial, saying such places have special place in Russian people's heart.

Paid homage at the Piskarovskoye Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/om9HUo72YA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017

(With PTI inputs)