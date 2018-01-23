PM Modi meets top global CEOs at International Business Council event in Davos

Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met top global CEOs, including that of Schneider Electric and ABB Global, at the International Business Council event in Davos.

The world applauds 1.3 bn people of India at the @wef in #Davos appreciating the remarkable transformation in improving the business climate. PM @narendramodi interacting with the top global CEOs at the International Business Council event. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/AfvfarnKGS — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 23, 2018

PM @narendramodi had fruitful meetings with the Chairman @SchneiderElec, CEO @ABBgroupnews and CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on the sidelines of @wef in #Davos. pic.twitter.com/vchYhziTSU — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 23, 2018

Always an honor to meet PM @narendramodi to continue our discussions about India’s growth and development journey, and how ABB is contributing with its pioneering technologies. #wef18 @davos pic.twitter.com/t63WObUlaj — Ulrich Spiesshofer (@ABB_CEO) January 23, 2018

Earlier, addressing the World Economic Forum, PM Modi talked about "serious" challenges and "grave concerns" facing the world, including terrorism.

Climate change and terrorism are grave concerns before the world, he said, while asserting that terrorism is dangerous but what is equally dangerous is the "artificial distinction" made between 'good terrorist' and 'bad terrorist'.

"Climate change is a huge threat right now, Snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to ink. Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship to use things according to one's need is important. He was against the use of anything for one's greed. We're today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression," PM maintained.

PM Modi also said that issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges.

"Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between 'good' and 'bad' terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised. Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can't be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the last time when an Indian PM visited Davos in 1997, India's GDP was a little more than USD 400 billion, but now it has increased more than six times.

Referring to WEF's theme of 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world', he said the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) has become more relevant in today's time to address fissures and distances in the world.

(With Agency inputs)