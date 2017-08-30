PM Modi meets Union Ministers, top officials of UP, Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Union Ministers and top government officials from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and asked them to work in coordination with state governments for speedy and effective implementation of central projects in view of the pledge for "New India".

The meeting held at Prime Minister's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg was addressed by PM Modi.

There was no official word about the meeting but sources said that the Prime Minister sought to motivate the ministers and the government officials, saying that they should not face any trouble into speedy and timely implementation of centrally funded schemes as there were NDA government in both the states.

Sources also said that during the hour-long meeting, PM Modi also reviewed the works of the ministries held by the ministers of both the states.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the ministers to spread the message of the government about work done for the benefit of weaker sections of the society especially the OBCs.

Both the states have a large population of OBCs and the government has taken fee "historical decisions" in their favour including its attempt to give constitutional status to OBC commission.

The Prime Minister had recently held a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and asked them to implement 17 major welfare schemes of the central government focussed on tje poor.

