PM Narendra Modi, Nawaz Sharif meet in Astana, exchanged greetings at cultural gala

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Astana on Thursday night.

They met and exchanged greetings at a cultural gala, PTI quoted sources as saying.

On the other hand, ANI reported that PM Modi inquired about Sharif's health and also enquired about Pakistani PM's mother and family.

The reception and a gala show marked the beginning of the two-day-long SCO summit.

PM Modi, Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among the top leaders who attended the reception hosted by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

PM Modi arrived here today to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which will tomorrow induct both India and Pakistan as its full members.

Strengthening Eurasian bonds. PM @narendramodi arrives in Astana for two days of multilateral and bilateral engagements pic.twitter.com/i06AD0c3z3 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 8, 2017

Ties between India and Pakistan have nosedived over a range of issues including beheading of two soldiers by the Pakistan military along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and the death sentence handed down to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying.

The International Court of Justice has stayed Jadhav's execution.

The Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has also been witnessing rising tensions.

Meanwhile, at the concert, Indian classical dance Kathak was the first to be featured after the host nation Kazakhstan's ensemble.

Eight dancers from Bengaluru-based NADAM put up 'Mahaganapathim' - an ode to the god of auspicious beginnings, Lord Ganesha.

India was the only observer country to perform in the concert which featured traditional and western classical music and dance performances from China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, apart from the hosts.

(With Agency inputs)