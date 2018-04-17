PM Modi on Sweden, UK, Germany tour: Here's his schedule

NEW DELHI: In the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his 3-nation visit on Monday. The Prime Minister is on a five-day visit to three European countries - Sweden, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Following his landing in Stockholm, PM Modi was greeted by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. The two Prime Ministers travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

Later, the Prime Minister met the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Sweden.

India and Sweden are jointly organising the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on Tuesday, which will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Later, PM Modi will fly to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

On Wednesday evening, PM Modi will address "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath" in a globally broadcast live event from the historic Central Hall Westminster in London, following in the footsteps of speakers such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the Europe India Forum, the organisers of Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath, the Indian prime minister will address people of all nationalities.

Here's the schedule of PM Modi:

April 19, 2018

2:30 PM - Formal opening of CHOGM Meet by Queen at St James Palace

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Official welcome of British PM and Commonwealth Sec Gen at St James Palace

3:30 PM - 4:PM: Pull aside meeting with PM of Soloman Island, Antigua PM and Barbuda President

4:45 PM - 5:30 PM: Pull-aside Meeting with President Cyril, South Africa, and Uganda

7:00 PM - 8:15 PM: Pull aside meeting with the President of The Gambia, Australian Prime Minister, Prime Ministers of Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Prime Minister of Seychelles, Prime Minister of Bangladesh - Sheikh Hasina

11:50 PM - 2:45 AM: Dinner hosted by Queen at Buckingham Palace

April 20, 2018

2:25 PM to 3:25 PM - CHOGM Retreat Opening at Windsor Castle

2:25 PM to 3:25 PM - Pull-aside meeting with PM of Jamaica & President of Cyprus.

3:45 PM - 4:45 PM: Second session of CHOGM Meet.

8:00 PM - Emplane for Berlin.

10:00 PM - Arrival at Berlin Airport.

10:25 PM - Arrival at Chancellory

10:30 PM to 12:30 PM - Working Dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel

April 21, 2018

12:35 AM - Depart for Berlin Airport

12:50 AM - Emplane for Delhi

8:20 AM - Landing at Palam Technical Airport