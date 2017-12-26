PM Modi once again thanks people of Gujarat for BJP's win in Assembly polls

Gandhinagar: Attending the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani as the Gujarat Chief Minister on Tuesday brought back a sense of nostalgia for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He tweeted, "Attending today’s oath-taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM."

The PM added, "People from all walks of life joined the oath-taking ceremony in Gandhinagar to bless the team that took oath today. We cherish these blessings and their affection. Political leaders, CM of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former CM of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special."

"I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat," he further wrote.

Rupani was sworn-in as the Gujarat CM for the second consecutive time, while Nitin Patel took oath as his deputy, along with 18 other ministers.

Governor OP Kohli administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rupani (61) and the other ministers at the ceremony, which was attended by PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the CMs of the BJP- ruled states.

Rupani took oath along with nine Cabinet-rank ministers, including Patel, and ten ministers of state at the ceremony held near the state secretariat.

Prominent dignitaries who attended the oath-taking ceremony included BJP veteran LK Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Besides Patel, the other cabinet-rank ministers sworn-in were - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar.

The ministers of state who took the oath were - Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Raman Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Khabad and Vibhavariben Dave.

Of the nine Cabinet ministers sworn-in, five were retained from the previous ministry. Similarly, the ten ministers of state sworn-in included five from the earlier ministry.

(With PTI inputs)