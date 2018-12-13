हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
December 13 attack

PM Modi, other ministers remember martyrs on 17th anniversary of Parliament attack

On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Members of Parliament on Thursday paid homage to the martyrs of the December 13 terror attack. Remembering those who lost their lives in the Parliament attack, PM Modi said their valour encourages people.

"We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian," he tweeted on the 17th anniversary of the attack. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also joined the PM in paying tribute to the 2001 attack martyrs.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid tribute to the martyrs.

On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who killed in the attack.

