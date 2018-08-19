PM Modi prays for safety and well-being of those affected by Karnataka floods

Bengaluru: Amid floods in parts of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prayed for the safety and well-being of those in the flood-affected areas, mentioning that he has already spoken to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding it. PM Modi added that he has extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood-affected areas."

CM Kumaraswamy had on Saturday visited Kodagu district and reviewed the relief operations that were being carried out in the district. Indian Army troops and Navy divers joined the national and state disaster relief forces to rescue hundreds of people marooned in Kodagu.

More than 11,000 houses were damaged while six people lost their lives in Kodagu, in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state.

Torrential rains, which lashed the state since August 14, caused landslides and disrupted the normal life in Karnataka. Out of 30 districts in the state, five districts namely, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga have been kept on high alert.

Kumaraswamy had earlier directed Kodagu district in-charge minister Sara Mahesh to ensure the supply of relief materials from Mysuru. He had also announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.