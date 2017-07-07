close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi presents action plan against terrorism at G20 Summit, says global response to terror is weak

Welcoming the G-20 plan on counter-terrorism, he urged the world leaders to make concrete efforts against those providing safe-havens to terrorists.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:48
PM Modi presents action plan against terrorism at G-20 Summit, says global response to terror is weak

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented a 10-point agenda to fight terrorism at the summit of the powerful G-20 nations here and said that the international response to deal with the menace has been weak, and hence, needed "concrete efforts".

Welcoming a plan adopted by G-20 on counter-terrorism, he urged the world leaders to make concrete efforts against those providing safe-havens to terrorists.

News 100: PM Modi arrives in Germany for G20 Summit
Related Video

News 100: PM Modi arrives in Germany for G20 Summit

Subscribe To Zee News on

In a veiled dig at Pakistan, the prime minister said some nations are using terrorism to achieve political gains. He said the representatives of such countries, which support terrorism, must be banned from the G-20 Summit.

Equating Pakistan-based LeT and JeM terrorist groups to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, he said their names may be different but ideology is the same. 

Modi, Xi come face to face in Hamburg, compliment each other for fight against terror, despite border row
MUST READ
Modi, Xi come face to face in Hamburg, compliment each other for fight against terror, despite border row

Stressing that it is important to deter countries that support terrorism, PM Modi presented a 10-point agenda to fight the menace of global terrorism.

1. List of terrorists must be exchanged between G-20 countries.

2. Legal processes like extradition must be simplified and expedited to bring the terrorists to justice.

3. Fast adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

4. Effective implementation of UNSC resolutions and other international processes.

5. Exchange of best practises and collective efforts in G20 towards de-radicalization programmes.

6. Closure of various sources of terror funding by exercising international law.

7. Just like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Weapons and Explosive Action Task Force (WEATF) be formed to close the supply of weapons to terrorists.

8. Concrete efforts among G-20 nations on Cyber security against terrorist activities.

9. Formation of national security advisors (NSAs) on Counter Terrorism mechanism in G20.

10. Countries which support terrorism must be banned from G-20 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping discuss range of issues at G20 Summit: MEA
MUST READ
PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping discuss range of issues at G20 Summit: MEA

TAGS

PM ModiPM Narendra ModiG-20 Summitglobal terrorismPrime Minister Narendra ModiG-20 nationsGroup of 20 nations

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Mandsaur firing: Police disclose names of 32 people booked under NDPS
Uttar Pradesh

Mandsaur firing: Police disclose names of 32 people booked...

PM Narendra Modi at G2O Summit: In Pics
EuropeWorld

PM Narendra Modi at G2O Summit: In Pics

Banks not to take coercive steps against farmers, says SC
India

Banks not to take coercive steps against farmers, says SC

PM Narendra Modi asks BRICS to show leadership in fighting terrorism
India

PM Narendra Modi asks BRICS to show leadership in fighting...

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess seven times after facing rejection
Delhi

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess seve...

EuropeWorld

Manchester bomber didn't act alone;more arrests likely...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India

Cong vs Nitish: Storm in teacup?

Shalom-Namaste: Israel and India’s not-so-secret friendship

DNA Edit | Truly independent: The CEC must be appointed by a collegium system

Guv has the right to question about law and order situation: Tathagata Roy