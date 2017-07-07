PM Modi presents action plan against terrorism at G20 Summit, says global response to terror is weak

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented a 10-point agenda to fight terrorism at the summit of the powerful G-20 nations here and said that the international response to deal with the menace has been weak, and hence, needed "concrete efforts".

Welcoming a plan adopted by G-20 on counter-terrorism, he urged the world leaders to make concrete efforts against those providing safe-havens to terrorists.

In a veiled dig at Pakistan, the prime minister said some nations are using terrorism to achieve political gains. He said the representatives of such countries, which support terrorism, must be banned from the G-20 Summit.

Equating Pakistan-based LeT and JeM terrorist groups to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, he said their names may be different but ideology is the same.

Stressing that it is important to deter countries that support terrorism, PM Modi presented a 10-point agenda to fight the menace of global terrorism.

1. List of terrorists must be exchanged between G-20 countries.

2. Legal processes like extradition must be simplified and expedited to bring the terrorists to justice.

3. Fast adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

4. Effective implementation of UNSC resolutions and other international processes.

5. Exchange of best practises and collective efforts in G20 towards de-radicalization programmes.

6. Closure of various sources of terror funding by exercising international law.

7. Just like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Weapons and Explosive Action Task Force (WEATF) be formed to close the supply of weapons to terrorists.

8. Concrete efforts among G-20 nations on Cyber security against terrorist activities.

9. Formation of national security advisors (NSAs) on Counter Terrorism mechanism in G20.

10. Countries which support terrorism must be banned from G-20 Summit.