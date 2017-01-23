close
PM Modi presents bravery awards to 25 children - Read their amazing stories

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 20:46
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented the National Bravery Awards here to 25 children chosen from across the country for their outstanding acts of valour.

While interacting with the awardees, he said, "Bravery is a state of mind. A healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong," according to a PMO statement.

At the same time, PM Modi encouraged them to read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and others who have done great deeds in their lives.

He urged the children to ensure that the adulation and fame that they are getting, should not become an obstacle to their future progress.

The Prime Minister told the awardees that their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage, the statement said.

He also asked the children to ensure that this award does not become the end of their life's purpose but marks only the beginning for them.

Following are some of the pictures from the event and the amazing stories of bravery by children (Courtesy - @narendramodi):

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their examples. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:23

