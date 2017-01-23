PM Modi presents bravery awards to 25 children - Read their amazing stories

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented the National Bravery Awards here to 25 children chosen from across the country for their outstanding acts of valour.

While interacting with the awardees, he said, "Bravery is a state of mind. A healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong," according to a PMO statement.

At the same time, PM Modi encouraged them to read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and others who have done great deeds in their lives.

He urged the children to ensure that the adulation and fame that they are getting, should not become an obstacle to their future progress.

The Prime Minister told the awardees that their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage, the statement said.

He also asked the children to ensure that this award does not become the end of their life's purpose but marks only the beginning for them.

Following are some of the pictures from the event and the amazing stories of bravery by children (Courtesy - @narendramodi):

Presented the National Bravery Awards 2016. I congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary courage! pic.twitter.com/jpI6apgn6j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Tejasweeta Pradhan & Shivani Gond are Geeta Chopra Award winners. They helped the police uncover an international sex racket. pic.twitter.com/pPIgy7ENtG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Meet Sumit Mamgain. This boy from Uttarakhand saved a child, who was attacked by a leopard. pic.twitter.com/CRVnuo3DmU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Chhattisgarh's Tushar Verma is a hero. He risked his own life to douse a fire in his neighbour's home & also saved some animals. pic.twitter.com/ZJPAGIJxng — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Neelam Dhruv from Chhattisgarh saved her friend from drowning in a pond 8 feet deep. Cheers to the bond of friendship! pic.twitter.com/1OYZhQyvjS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Sonu Mali from Rajasthan saved a school mate from a cobra attack. We are proud of this courageous youngster. pic.twitter.com/r2rLN5cuKj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Youngsters like Mohan Sethy make us proud. This boy from Odisha saved his friend from drowning in a river. pic.twitter.com/r27FCeekSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Siya Vamansa Khode from Karnataka is an inspiration for everyone. Her fearlessness saved her brother from electrocution. pic.twitter.com/dJJ7KBB4OV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

A boy was saved from drowning due to the bravery of Thanghilmang Lunkim, a boy from Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/jg39JbYbIX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

The timely actions of Tankeswar Pegu from Assam saved the life of his sister-in-law from drowning in 10 feet deep lake. pic.twitter.com/aA6rZAra6r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

The courageous Moirangthem Sadananda Singh saved his mother from getting electrocuted. pic.twitter.com/s91NWZO57T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Praful Sharma is a star! When a child fiddled with the brakes & the bus started moving downwards, Praful's actions averted a major accident. pic.twitter.com/u7ODFu8uNr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

What Adithyan MP Pillai did was both courageous and selfless. He saved three children from drowning in river 11 feet deep. pic.twitter.com/OZqO3lmnem — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

UP's Anshika Pandey fought off two miscreants who were trying to kidnap her. Her grit is commendable. pic.twitter.com/Z8ZWH6f9ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Binil Manjaly saved a member of a family of 3. The family was traveling in an auto that accidentally fell into a 20 feet deep canal. pic.twitter.com/aphFPH54rK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Akshita and Akshit Sharma fearlessly confronted two thieves who broke into their house. One of the thieves was thus apprehended. pic.twitter.com/7xv7WAHK1E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Akhil K Shibu's swift actions ensured that a man did not drown in a 12 meter deep river. pic.twitter.com/0YUT4hvSRb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Naman from New Delhi set a wonderful example when he saved a child's life & ensured the child did not drown in a 12 feet deep canal. pic.twitter.com/85unBvKOis — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Great valour! Maharashtra's Nisha Dilip Patil saved an infant's life when her neighbour's home caught fire & the infant was alone at home. pic.twitter.com/zhU8TNg2N5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Youngsters like Badarunnisa KP are true embodiments of Yuva Shakti. She saved 2 persons from drowning in a 20 feet deep pond. pic.twitter.com/aXbVkHJk26 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Honoured brave youngsters who saved the lives of others but in the process lost theirs. They are not with us but their bravery lives on. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Late Tarh Peeju from Arunachal Pradesh lost her own life while saving two friends who were being swept away by a strong undercurrent. pic.twitter.com/T8gLyqhs18 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Tributes to H Lalhriatpuii. While saving her 2 year old cousin, she got run over by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/MFRo6JrJ2Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Payal Devi from J&K saved two children from being trapped in a flash flood but unfortunately lost her life. I salute her. pic.twitter.com/jsIkRL0Bzt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their examples.

(With PTI inputs)

