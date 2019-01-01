PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation on new year 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday wished the nation on the occasion of the new year 2019. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing everyone a joyous 2019! May everyone be happy and healthy. I pray that all your wishes are fulfilled in 2019."

Wishing everyone a joyous 2019! May everyone be happy and healthy. I pray that all your wishes are fulfilled in 2019. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2019

President Kovind said, "Wishing all of you a very happy new year. May 2019 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet."

Wishing all of you a very happy new year. May 2019 bring joy, peace and

prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful

planet #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2019

Just like the other parts of the world, people across India also celebrated with fireworks and parties. In the national capital, numerous people gathered with their friends and family at the India Gate, lit in tricolour. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was also illuminated on Monday on the New Year's Eve.