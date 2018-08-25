हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Onam

PM Modi, President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Onam, pledge to rebuild flood-hit Kerala

Kerala has been witnessing its worst floods in a century.

ANI photo

New Delhi: After days of sufferings, people in Kerala on Saturday celebrated Onam with glee and fervour. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress president Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Onam.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and said, "Good wishes to fellow citizens, particularly to our brothers and sisters in Kerala, on Onam.  May this festival marks a new beginning for all those in Kerala recovering in the aftermath of the floods, and gradually beginning to rebuild their lives #PresidentKovind"

PM Modi expressed hope that the festival of Onam will give new strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the advertises in the aftermath of the floods. He said the country is behind the people of the state. "May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days," he wrote on Twitter. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as the prosperity of its citizens, he said. 

Rahul Gandhi too tweeted saying, "This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps & homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala."

Kerala has been witnessing its worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rains and severe floods. The rains and floods have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

