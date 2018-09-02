हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Venkaiah Naidu

PM Modi releases Venkaiah Naidu's book on his first year as VP, Manmohan Singh present at launch

The 245-page book is based on experiences of Naidu during his first year as the Vice President of India and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi releases Venkaiah Naidu&#039;s book on his first year as VP, Manmohan Singh present at launch
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a book authored by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The title of the book is 'Moving On… Moving Forward: A Year in Office'. The book launch event was also attended by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The 245-page book is based on experiences of Naidu during his first year as the Vice President of India and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The book brings out Naidu's 'mission of engagement' on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and its alignment with the mission of a new India in the making.

"I'm little unhappy that Parliament is not functioning as it should. On all other counts, things are moving, World Bank, ADB, World Economic Forum, whatever ratings they are giving is heartening. All Indians should be proud of whatever is happening on the economic front," Naidu said during the event.

"There is a need for sustained support to agriculture. Everybody should focus on agriculture more in coming days as people are leaving the occupation because it is not remunerative," he added.

PM Modi said, "Atal Ji wanted to give Venkaiah Naidu Ji a ministry. Venkaiah Ji said, 'I want to be the minister for rural development'. He is a farmer at heart. He is dedicated towards the welfare of farmers and agriculture."

Speaking about the book, Dr Manmohan Singh said, "He brings to the office of VP, political and administrative experience and that is amply reflected in his one year in office. But best is yet to come. As a poet has said, 'Sitaron ke aage jahan aur bhi hain, abhi ishq ke imtehaan aur bhi hain'."

Naidu, in the book, says that his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as Vice President on August 11 last year.

He identifies these core issues as; unrealised demographic dividend, need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive and bridge the rural-urban divide, orienting scientific advancements to better the lives of the people, and enhancing public awareness about the rich Indian heritage and inculcating national pride in the country's pluralistic, inclusive, harmonious worldview.

Naidu records in the book his excitement over the new role; I have assumed the office of the Vice President at what seems like an interesting moment in the country's history. It is indeed a time of daunting challenges and a time of limitless opportunities.

It is a time when the country is moving forward and I feel privileged to be in this position to serve the country and its people in a new role. It is a moment when the resolute political will to transform the country is finding resonance with the people.

Clearly, there are many more miles to go. We must, as a nation, move on. We must move forward with persistence, he says in the book.

Referring to his role as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Naidu said his dream was to facilitate meaningful debates in which members express their learned and considered views.

The Chairman records his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided but notes with optimism the new tidings witnessed during the monsoon session that concluded earlier this month.

The book has 465 illustrations and seven chapters, including a detailed one on various initiatives taken by him as Chairman of Rajya Sabha and refers to the rapidly expanding viewership of RSTV.

(With inputs from agencies)

Venkaiah NaiduVenkaiah Naidu bookNarendra ModiManmohan Singh

