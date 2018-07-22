हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi replies to Twitterati, says 'will smile more often'

The government on Friday bagged the majority in contrast to 126 votes by the Opposition parties out of total 451 Members of Parliament present in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi replies to Twitterati, says &#039;will smile more often&#039;

New Delhi: After winning trust votes in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and responded to netizens, winning several hearts.

Replying to one of them who had asked the Prime Minister to smile more often, he said her point has been taken by him. "Only one thing Modiji, u should smile more often!! Baaki sab mast hai," the woman tweeted while PM Modi replied, "Point taken. :)"

The Prime Minister in reply to another tweet said that the blessings of 125 crore Indians give him great strength. "The blessings of 125 crore Indians give me great strength. All my time is for the nation," he said.

Congratulating PM Modi, a Twitterati said, "#IndiaTrustsModi Congratulations Sir. Your speech was tremendous n with data. Thank you karma yogi"

Here are some other tweets 

The government on Friday grabbed a majority of 325 votes in its favour in contrast to 126 votes by the Opposition parties out of total 451 Members of Parliament present in the Lok Sabha.

