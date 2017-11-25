PM Modi reviews steps taken to reduce under-nutrition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress and efforts being made to prevent and reduce under-nutrition and related problems in the country.

During a high-level review meeting attended by officials from the Prime Minister`s Office, NITI Aayog and other ministries, the current status of malnutrition, stunting and related problems were discussed on Friday, a government statement said on Saturday.

The successful nutrition initiatives of some other developing countries also came up for discussion during the meeting.

"The Prime Minister stressed on the need to work towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight, and anaemia. He emphasized that visible and measurable results should be seen by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence," it added.

Towards this end, real-time monitoring towards progress of nutrition outcomes was discussed, especially in the worst performing districts.

"Senior officials repeatedly emphasized that initiatives of the government such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana are having a positive impact on nutrition."

The Prime Minister called for convergence among all schemes of union and state governments, which directly or indirectly have an impact on nutrition outcomes.

He said raising social awareness towards the importance of nutrition was necessary to achieve the desired results. He stressed on the importance of using informal channels to generate this awareness.