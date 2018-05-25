PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan in Shantiniketan

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina - his Bangladeshi counterpart - inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan in Shantiniketan on Friday.

Bangladesh Bhavan showcases the close ties between India and Bangladesh, and has a museum which highlights ties between the two countries, the Liberation War of 1971 and Rabindranath Tagore's close ties with Bangladesh. "India and Bangladesh are two separate countries, but our interests are connected. Be it culture or public policy, we learn a lot from each other. One such example is Bangladesh Bhavan," PM Modi said here. "We are constantly working on helping students here and elsewhere in the country. You all have the blessings of Gurudev."

Built at a cost of Rs 25 crores, Bangladesh Bhavan is being regarded as symbolic of warm ties between India and Bangladesh. In November of last year, a friendship train - Bandhan Express was flagged off by PM Modi and Hasina via video conference and have also worked on sorting out niggling border disputes.