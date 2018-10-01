हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, offers assistance for earthquake-tsunami-hit victims

PM Modi offered condolences on behalf of the people of India on the loss of lives due to the recent natural calamity that hit Sulawesi region of Indonesia.

ANI photo

New Delhi: In the wake of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that claimed lives of hundreds in Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with the country's President Joko Widodo.

In response to Indonesia's appeal for international aid, the Prime Minister offered all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and friend of Indonesia.

Following this, President Widodo thanked PM Modi for the condolence and the offer of assistance.

On Sunday, the toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to 832 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing it will only climb as rescuers struggle to reach outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of two hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six metres (20 feet) following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

With most of the confirmed deaths from Palu, authorities are bracing for much worse as reports filter in from outlying areas, in particular, Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and closer to the epicentre of the quake, and two other districts.

