PM Narendra Modi spent 33 hours on plane in four-day trip to Portugal, US and Netherlands

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent close to 33 hours on Air India One in his four-day (120 hours) trip to Portugal, US and the Netherlands, as per a media report.

According to The Indian Express, PM Modi left India at 7 am on June 24 (Saturday) for Portugal and headed to Washington the same evening without staying at a hotel.

He clocked around eight hours on the next flight to the US and reached there early Sunday morning local time.

On the third day, PM Modi left for Amsterdam Monday night choosing to sleep on the plane for the transit.

In Netherlands, he spent less than 12 hours meeting the Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Dutch CEOs and other officials and left for Delhi 7 pm local time.

He returned home at 6 am on Wednesday and was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The highlight of his four-day trip was the US leg of the visit as PM Modi met President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington.

In the US, he held talks with Trump during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

PM Modi first visited Portugal, where he held wide ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa. He also addressed the Indian community there and presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa.

On the final leg of his trip, he visited the Netherlands and held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. He also addressed the Indian community there.

(With PTI inputs)