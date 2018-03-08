PM Modi summons BJP MPs on March 23 to outline election strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has called for a meeting with all BJP MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 23 to discuss strategy for general elections and by-elections scheduled for later in the year.

Bolstered by its recent performance in Tripura and Meghalaya, the party high command reportedly wants to capitalise on these gains in order to perform well in upcoming elections as well. According to sources, PM Modi will be joined by BJP chief Amit Shah in the meeting with MPs and a concrete plan to emerge victorious in the elections is expected. The meeting also assumes significance because the government completes four years in power this May and is keen on returning in Lok Sabha elections next year. Therefore, PM Modi and Amit Shah are expected to appraise the MPs on work done and milestones achieved since the party formed government.

The meeting though is expected to be interactive and the MPs would be asked for their suggestions in how best to strategise ahead of key polls coming up. The meeting will be held in the party's new headquarters which was inaugurated last month and would be the first time that all legislators would be together here.

