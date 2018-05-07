PM Modi takes stock of preparations for Ayushman Bharat launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a stock of the preparations for the launch of his government’s ambitious health insurance programme Ayushman Bharat. The Prime Minister was apprised of all preparations done so far and the progress on expeditious rollout of the programme.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the consultations done with different states for smooth launch and implementation of the flagship scheme.

The scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. It will be targeted to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. The Prime Minister stressed on providing maximum benefit to the poor and marginalized sections of society under this scheme.

Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and PMO, briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects of the scheme.

In April, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the first 'Health and Wellness Centre' under Ayushman Bharat, in the district of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.