Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address 46th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday

One can also listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call in 1922.

PM Modi to address 46th edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 46th edition of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 29, Sunday at 11 am. The monthly radio programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels.

One can also listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call in 1922.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News will also stream the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat address at 11 am. The programme will be broadcasted in by Akashvani regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In the 45th edition of Mann ki Baat, the PM Modi said that violence and cruelty can never solve a problem and it is peace and non-violence which always win. Referring to Guru Nanak Dev and Kabir Das, he said they worked towards social harmony and fought against casteism. 

He also referred to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying he worked for the unity and integrity of India.

Talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Prime Minister said the lesson to be learned from the incident is that "violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that is triumphant in the end".

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat All India Radio

