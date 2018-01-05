PM Modi to address conference organised by NITI Aayog on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Transformation of Aspirational Districts conference on Friday.

This event is being organised by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. The PM will also interact with officials' in-charge of the transformation of over 100 districts.

This event is in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India by 2022.

#NewsFromNITI: With PM @narendramodi's vision of a New India by 2022, District Collectors #TheChangeAgents, embark upon a major policy initiative for the rapid transformation of 115 aspirational districts. January 4-5, New Delhi. Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/OcsrruR7BN — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 4, 2018

Secretaries of the Govt interact with #TheChangeAgents to enable open communication & inclusive policy making #CooperativeFederalism pic.twitter.com/hjuAOcdaYz — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 4, 2018

It was great to see participation from nearly all the aspirational districts as we work towards ‘Transforming India by 2022’ #TheChangeAgents pic.twitter.com/h3470uhwJv — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 4, 2018

District Collector from Jharkhand, @RSB_85 shares the success story of her district becoming ODF by motivating local communities to bring change in societies #TheChangeAgents pic.twitter.com/Zx1b3Gqs8p — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 4, 2018

Ayyaj Tamboley, District Collector, Bijapur, on healthy competition among districts to provide impetus to growth & change. #CompetitiveFederalism #TheChangeAgents pic.twitter.com/id0rw9eI33 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 4, 2018

The Union Government has embarked on a major policy initiative for the rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior Government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as officers' in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.

(With ANI inputs)