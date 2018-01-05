हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
PM Modi to address conference organised by NITI Aayog on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Transformation of Aspirational Districts conference on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 00:17 AM IST
Comments
File photo

This event is being organised by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. The PM will also interact with officials' in-charge of the transformation of over 100 districts.

This event is in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India by 2022.

The Union Government has embarked on a major policy initiative for the rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior Government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as officers' in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts. 

(With ANI inputs)

Narendra ModiNiti AayogTransformation of Aspirational Districts
