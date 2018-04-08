PM Modi to address CPSE conclave on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CPSE Conclave at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, according to an official statement.

Senior officers of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and top ministry officials will also attend the conclave, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in the statement.

"The conclave will feature presentations on best practices in CPSEs," it said.

In the afternoon, thematic presentations will be made to the prime minister on subjects such as corporate governance, human resource management, financial re-engineering, and innovation. He will later address the conclave, the statement added.

Last month, officials had said that the prime minister will chair a meeting of heads of top state-run enterprises in April to chalk out a strategy for the functioning and role of CPSEs to realise the vision of a 'new India'.

"The deliberations in the Conclave will lead to formulation of an actionable roadmap to achieve the target of a New India 2022," a senior government official had said.