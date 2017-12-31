PM Modi to address the nation in 2017's final edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation in 2017's final edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, December 31.

This 39th edition of the radio programme will be streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. One can also give a missed call at 1922 and hear it on their mobiles.

Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LlwrZPQDxo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2017

In his previous Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister stressed on how terrorism posed a global threat and urged farmers to lessen urea use.

The programme on the last Sunday of every month is broadcast on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

PM Modi's radio programme has emerged as the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.

He will also address the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata via video conference on Monday, January 1.