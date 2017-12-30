PM Modi to address two video conferences on December 31 and January 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two events via video conference, viz., the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations and 125th birth anniversary of physicist Professor Satyendra Nath Bose, on December 31 and January 1 respectively.

On December 31, the Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address via video conference, for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala`s Varkala.Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers of India, Sree Narayan Guru.

On January 1, 2018, the Prime Minister will make a second address via video conference, for the curtain raiser ceremony of the commemoration of Prof SN Bose's 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata.

Prof Bose was an Indian physicist, best known for his work on quantum mechanics, providing the foundation for Bose-Einstein Statistics. The class of particles that obey Bose-Einstein statistics, has been named Bosons, after Prof Bose.