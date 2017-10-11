PM Modi to attend birth centenary celebration of Nanaji Deshmukh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend the inauguration of the birth centenary celebration of Nanaji Deshmukh at IARI at Pusa in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will visit an exhibition on the theme "technology and rural life." The exhibition showcases over a hundred good practices and applications. He will interact with rural innovators.

He will offer floral tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

The Prime Minister will release a commemorative postage stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh. He will launch a portal for coordination and monitoring of development works at the district level.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Gram Samvad App which will carry information on the progress of rural development works at the Gram Panchayat level. It has been designed on the theme - soochna se sashaktikaran - Empowerment through Information. He will inaugurate a Plant Phenomics Facility of IARI.

The Prime Minister will address an audience of about 10,000 people, drawn from Self Help Groups, Panchayats, water conservation innovators, and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.