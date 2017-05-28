PM Modi to embark on four-nation tour on Monday, says aim is to 'boost India’s economic engagement with them'

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-nation tour on Sunday to Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India’s economic engagement with them and to invite more investment to India," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

He also posted a detailed programme on Facebook about his engagements during the trip.

Following is what PM Modi wrote:

Germany:

I will visit Germany on 29-30 May 2017 on the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the Fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

India and Germany are large democracies, major economies and important players in regional and global affairs. Our strategic partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation.

I would begin my visit from Meseberg near Berlin in Germany, where Chancellor Merkel has very graciously invited me to hold discussions on issues of regional and global importance.

On 30 May, Chancellor Merkel and I will hold the 4th IGC to review the state of our bilateral relationship. We will also chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science & technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine.

I would also call on HE Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Germany is our leading partner in trade, technology and investment. In Berlin, Chancellor Merkel and I will interact with top business leaders of both the countries to further strengthen our trade and investment ties.

I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our Strategic Partnership.

Spain:

I will pay an official visit to Spain from 30 – 31 May 2017. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain in almost three decades.

I will have the honour of calling on His Majesty King Felipe VI during this visit.

I look forward to my meeting with President Mariano Rajoy on 31 May. We will discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.

There is significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. We seek active participation of Spanish industry in various Indian projects including infrastructure, smart cities, digital economy, renewable energy, defence and tourism.

I will also meet top CEOs of Spanish industry and encourage them to partner with us in our 'Make in India' Initiative.

The first meeting of the India-Spain CEOs Forum will be held on the sidelines of my visit. I look forward to their valuable recommendations for strengthening India-Spain economic partnership.

Russia:

I will be visiting St Petersburg, Russia from 31st May to 2nd June for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.

On 1st June, I will be conducting detailed discussions with President Putin to take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016. With a spotlight on economic ties, both President Putin and I will also be interacting with CEOs from both countries.

On the next day, I will be addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) together with President Putin. I appreciate the invitation to be the Guest of Honour at this year’s Forum. India is the Guest Country at the SPIEF this year.

In a first meeting of its kind, I will also have the opportunity to engage with Governors from various Russian regions to further broad base bilateral cooperation and more actively involve States/Regions and other diversified stakeholders.

At the beginning of my visit, I will go to Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who perished during the siege of Leningrad. I will also have occasion to visit the world famous State Hermitage Museum and the Institute of Oriental manuscripts.

I greatly look forward to my visit to St Petersburg in this special year for the bilateral relationship as both countries celebrate the 70th Anniversary of our diplomatic relations.