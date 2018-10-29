हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi

PM Modi to hold delegation level talks with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe today

Tokyo [Japan]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and attend the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum meeting on the final day of his official two-day visit to the archipelago nation on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will start the day by attending an Indian Community event at 9:30 AM (local time), which will be followed by a series of meetings with Japanese Venture Capitalists, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and the Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai.

At noon, the Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum, followed by a lunch hosted by the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ seminar at 2:15 PM, following which he will meet the Governor of Shizuoka Province, Heita Kawakatsu.

At 6:00 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the office of his Japanese counterpart and hold delegation level talks. The two Prime Ministers are slated to hold wide-ranging talks in strengthening collaboration in key areas such as Defence, security, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and technology as well as review the progress of India-Japan ties.

Following a banquet dinner hosted by the Japanese Prime Minister at around 7:45 PM, Prime Minister Modi will emplane for his journey back to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister stated that the meeting with Abe would be his 12th since his first visit to Japan in 2014. (ANI) 

 

