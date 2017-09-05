close
PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to raise exodus of Rohingyas

PM Modi on Tuesday met Myanmar President Htin Kyaw.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 00:24
PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to raise exodus of Rohingyas
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Myanmar President Htin Kyaw during which they discussed steps to deepen the 'historical relationship' between the two neighbours.

He called on President Kyaw soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President U Htin Kyaw," PM Modi tweeted.

He also presented the Myanmar president a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween (that flows from the Tibetan Plateau into the Andaman Sea) and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree.

PM Modi reached Nay Pyi Taw on the final leg of his two- nation visit after attending the BRICS summit in China.

His visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.

Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Myanmar's State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He is expected to raise the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said that India and Myanmar were looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy and culture.

This is his first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India summit.

Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.

Rohingyas to be deported: Kiren Rijiju

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said today that Rohingyas were illegal immigrants and stand to be deported.

He also asserted that nobody should preach India on the issue as the country has absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.

"I want to tell the international organisations whether the Rohingyas are registered under the United Nations Human Rights Commission or not. They are illegal immigrants in India," Rijiju told reporters.

The MoS Home said, "As per law, they stand to be deported because they are illegal immigrants. We are a nation with great democratic tradition. India has absorbed maximum number of refugees in the world so nobody should give India any lessons on how to deal with refugees."

Taking a strong position on the reported criticism of the government's stand on the issue, Rijiju said, "We are following the legal path then why have we been accused of being inhuman," PTI reported.

He said that the Centre has instructed all state governments to start the process of their deportation.

Around 14,000 Rohingyas living in the country are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, while about 40,000 are said to be staying illegally. 

(With PTI inputs)

