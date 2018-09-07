हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate first Global Mobility Summit on Friday

Organised by Niti Aayog, the two-day summit will be attended by several union ministers.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the first Global Mobility Summit, MOVE. The inaugural event will begin at 10 am.

According to an official statement, the summit will deliberate on steps to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility.

Organised by Niti Aayog, the two-day summit will be attended by union ministers including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.

The statement further said that the summit will emphasise five themes - comprehensive, electrification and alternative fuels, reinventing public transport, goods transport and logistics and data analytics and mobility.

Representatives of companies including Mahindra Electric, Hero Cycles, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Ola, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Bosch, Sun Mobility will also participate in the summit, the statement added.

