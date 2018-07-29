PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The event is slated to be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik.

Among the other attendees at the event will be representatives of Birla and Reliance groups. Rajya Sabha member Subhash Chandra is also expected to attend the event.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Amausi airport in Lucknow at 11.45 am, from where he will head straight to the event. He will leave for Delhi after the event at around 1.45 pm.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Modi attended an event in Lucknow on Saturday on ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’. The event marked the third anniversary of three key government initiatives – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.

During his visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday, the Prime Minister also visited an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development. He interacted with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (Urban), one from each state or union territory.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi had said that the Smart City project was not a project, but a mission for the government. “Our goal is that when the country celebrates its 75 years of independence then there should be no person in the country who does not have a house,” the Prime Minister had said.

He added, "We are bound to build a system for future generations, where life is based on 5 Es: Ease of Living, Education, Employment, Economy and Entertainment."