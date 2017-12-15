PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Meghalaya, Mizoram on Saturday

Shillong/Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mizoram and Meghalaya on Saturday to inaugurate various projects.

"The enchanting and effervescent Northeast calls. Looking forward to visiting Mizoram and Meghalaya tomorrow, where various development projects will be inaugurated. These projects will add impetus to the development journey of the Northeast," PM tweeted on Friday ahead of the visit.

"The completion of this project is a boon for the people of Mizoram," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road.

"We see immense potential in the Northeast and are committed to doing everything for the region's overall progress," the PM said.

He also said the Ministry of Department of Northeast Region has set up a Rs 100 crore Northeast Venture Capital Fund.

"Tomorrow I will be distributing cheques to entrepreneurs from this fund. A spirit of enterprise among the Northeast's youth augurs well for the empowerment of the region," he said.

He will also address a public meeting in Meghalaya.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly are scheduled to be held on February-March 2018.

