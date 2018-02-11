PM Modi to lay foundation stone for first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to three West Asian countries, will on Sunday witness the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the first Hindu temple in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will be the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East.

Calling it a historic event, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said that the temple will come up on 55,000 square metres of land.

"The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi will come up on 55,000 square metres of land and the groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday will be a historic event," Suri said.

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to and shared a photograph of the temple committee members presenting the temple literature to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and PM Modi.

The temple will be the first stone temple to be built in Abu Dhabi off Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.

The temple will be hand-carved by Indian temple artisans and assembled in the UAE. The construction of the temple will be completed by 2020 and open to people belonging to any religious background.

PM Modi will flag off the temple foundation stone ceremony during a community event. He is slated to meet the Indian diaspora at Dubai Opera House.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of all major organisations. A number of Indian professionals have also been invited to the event.

This comes a day after the Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held wide-ranging talks with him.

The two sides also signed five agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies a 10 percent stake in offshore oil concession.

Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi from Jordan on the second leg of his three-nation tour, was received by Mohammed Bin Zayed and other members of the Royal family at the airport.

