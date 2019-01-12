हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi to release a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh ji birth anniversary

The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on this occasion at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday release a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary. The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on this occasion at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. 

The Prime Minister had attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5, 2017. He had released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion. In his address, the Prime Minister had mentioned how he made a unique attempt to unite the country through the Khalsa sect and the five Panch Pyaras belonged to different parts of India. He said that Guru Gobind Singh put knowledge at the core of his teaching.

Recalling Guru Gobind Singh's fight for the weaker sections, the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat radio program on 30 December said also said that Guru Gobind Singh believed that the biggest service is to alleviate human sufferings. The PM also lauded him for his heroism, sacrifice and devotion.

The PM has time and again recalled how Guru Gobind Singh's message that people should consider entire mankind as one, that no one is superior or inferior, no one is touchable or untouchable is still relevant. In his Independence Day address in 2016 as well, the Prime Minister had recalled the fore the saga of sacrifice for the country which has been the tradition of Sikh Gurus.

