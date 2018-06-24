हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi to Share His Thoughts in 45th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set the address the 45th edition of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, June 24, at 11 am on Sunday. The monthly radio programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels.

PM Modi to Share His Thoughts in 45th Edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set the address the 45th edition of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, June 24, at 11 am on Sunday. The monthly radio programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels.

Once can also listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on their mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News will also stream the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat address at 11 am. The programme will be broadcasted in by Akashvani regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The previous edition of Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister Narendra spoke on the promotion of traditional sports of India and lauded the awareness that Indians are showing towards fitness. 

The PM also paid tributes to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and invoked freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Tags:
Mann Ki BaatPM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close