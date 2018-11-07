हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali 2018

PM Modi has been spending Diwali with our brave troops since 2014.

PM Modi to spend Diwali with Army jawans, visit Kedarnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on the occasion of Diwali and later celebrate the festival with Army jawans.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Kedarnath at around 9.45 am, offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine and review Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

Later, he will head towards border areas to surprise troops.

While responding to Diwali greetings from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi tweeted, "Bibi, my friend, thank you so much for the Diwali wishes. Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, he will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special. I will share photos of the same tomorrow evening. :)"

In 2014, his first year as the Prime Minister, Modi spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans. Year after, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali to coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 2016, he travelled to Himachal Pradesh, spending time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.

Last year, PM Modi visited soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM had laid down the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects during his visit to the temple last year.

Several new features including a meditation cave 400 metres above Kedarnath has been constructed. Built at a secluded spot 400 metres above the shrine, the cave will be shown to the prime minister from a distance as he is not scheduled to go there, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal, said.

