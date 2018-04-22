PM Modi to video interact with BJP MPs, MLAs through NaMo app

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday interact with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs through video conferencing with the help of his 'Narendra Modi App'. The video interaction is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Looking forward to connecting with my valued colleagues from all over India during this unique interaction."

MPs and MLAs from all across the country will take part in the conferencing. While interacting, PM Modi will seek suggestions from the lawmakers.

Last month, the Prime Minister's official app faced a flak from Congress president Rahul Gandhi who alleged that the application was sharing data without users’ consent, a charge trashed by the BJP as a "fake story".

After the ruling party accused the Congress and its chief of having links with the disgraced data firm, Cambridge Analytica (CA), Rahul tweeted against NaMo App - the PM's personal mobile application - based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from NaMo App without consent of the users. The Congress president also accused the media of "burying" the story.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," the Gandhi scion had tweeted.

The Congress president also attached a news story titled, "Data theft allegations reach PM Modi's doorstep, French vigilante hacker's stunning revelation." Hitting back, the BJP said that Rahul was "no match" for PM Modi and it was "amusing" to see Congress chief's "fright" about the app.

(With inputs from PTI)