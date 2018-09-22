हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha on Saturday; launch several projects, inaugurate airport

PM Modi will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Odisha and Chhattisgarh to launch several projects. After unveiling a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of Talcher fertilizer plant in Odisha, the Prime Minister will travel to Jharsuguda to inaugurate an airport.

He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines. 

Later in the day, he will arrive in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district at 3.20 pm where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line.

Following this, he will address a Kisan Sammelan between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

"The PM will lay foundation stone for the Rs 1697.79 crore Bilaspur-Anuppur Third Rail Track Project in Bilaspur-Anuppur section of South East Central Railway. The 152 km rail route runs for 119.55 km in Chhattisgarh and 32.45 km in Madhya Pradesh," an official said.

This track will not only ease passenger services but also augment coal transportation of SECL for its mines in Raigarh and Mand areas, the official added.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai will be present on the occasion.

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the visit and said it was his sixth visit to the state in four years, a measure of the priority he gave to development of the state. 

The prime minister will depart from Janjgir-Champa by helicopter at 4.50 pm and land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 5.40 pm. He will then proceed to New Delhi at 5.45 pm, the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Narendra ModiOdishaChhattisgarhNitin Gadkari

