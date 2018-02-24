PM Modi to visit Daman today, launch projects worth Rs 1,000 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu on Saturday. The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,000 crores and address a public meeting.

He's expected to launch a helicopter service between Daman and Diu, and an Air Odisha flight service connecting Ahmedabad in Gujarat with Diu.

He will later lay the foundation stones for projects including a water treatment, an electric sub-station, a municipal market, a footbridge among others.

Apart from it, the Prime Minister will inaugurate anganwadis and schools constructed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), launch development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes.

The PM is also scheduled to distribute e-rickshaws to women and scooters to differently-abled persons.

The Prime Minister will later fly to Chennai in the evening to attend the launch of Amma Two-wheeler Scheme – AIADMK government's ambitious scheme of providing 50 percent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers.

PM Modi will then reach Puducherry on Sunday, where he will visit the Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville. In the evening, he'll travel to Surat in Gujarat to flag-off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.